Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Boko Haram sect beheads four IDPs in Borno State

Posted on May 21, 2017 in News | 0 comments

The horrific act by Boko Haram terrorists have continued as four internally displaced persons, IDPs, in Dalori-1 Camp of Maiduguri, Borno State, have been beheaded by the Boko Haram. They IDPs were reportedly beheaded while hunting outside the camp on Saturday. The four victims were on Sunday buried by their fellow displaced persons. Two other …

The post Boko Haram sect beheads four IDPs in Borno State appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.