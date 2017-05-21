Boko Haram sect beheads four IDPs in Borno State

The horrific act by Boko Haram terrorists have continued as four internally displaced persons, IDPs, in Dalori-1 Camp of Maiduguri, Borno State, have been beheaded by the Boko Haram. They IDPs were reportedly beheaded while hunting outside the camp on Saturday. The four victims were on Sunday buried by their fellow displaced persons. Two other …

The post Boko Haram sect beheads four IDPs in Borno State appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

