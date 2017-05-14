Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Boko Haram sent me to bomb soldiers for refusing marriage offers – Teenager

Posted on May 14, 2017 in News | 0 comments

A 14 year old female suspected suicide bomber says Boko Haram leaders choose her to detonate an Improvised Explosive Device in Maiduguri because she refused to get married to their members in Sambisa Forest. The suspect is among three suspects arrested by the military when they allegedly came for a suicide mission at a military […]

Boko Haram sent me to bomb soldiers for refusing marriage offers – Teenager

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.