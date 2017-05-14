Boko Haram sent me to die for refusing marriage proposals – Suicide bomber – P.M. News
P.M. News
Boko Haram sent me to die for refusing marriage proposals – Suicide bomber
P.M. News
A 14-year old female suspected suicide bomber says Boko Haram leaders choose her to detonate an Improvised Explosive Device in Maiduguri because she refused to get married to their members in Sambisa Forest. The suspect is among three suspects …
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
