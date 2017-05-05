Pages Navigation Menu

Boko Haram: Shekau Dispels Reports of Injury in New Video | WATCH

Posted on May 5, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Factional leader of Boko Haram sect Abubakar Shekau has released a video to dispel new making the rounds that he was injured in an air strike by Nigerian forces. The video was sent to a journalist who then published on YouTube. AFP quoted as sources as saying that “Shekau was wounded in the bombings and […]

