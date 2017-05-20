Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Boko Haram Suicide Bomber Kills Himself While Trying To Attack UNIMAID

Posted on May 20, 2017 in Crime | 0 comments

The information officer of NEMA North East, Abdulkadir Ibrahim in a statement today, May 20th, 2017 said a male suicide bomber blew himself up while trying to attack the University of Maiduguri.

“Some minutes past 10 am, one male adult suicide bomber hid in the bush within university community surrounding, supposedly trying to gain access to university. Unfortunately for him the IED exploded

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

This post was syndicated from Cambells Blog - Nigerian News Today, Top Headlines | Naija Music Download. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.