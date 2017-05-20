Boko Haram: Terrorists planning to attack Abuja – Ona of Abaji, Yunusa

Pages Navigation Menu

Posted on May 20, 2017 in News | 0 comments

The Ona of Abaji and Chairman FCT Council of Traditional rulers, Alhaji Adamu Yunusa has raised the alarm over Boko Haram’s threats to l attack the Federal Capital Territory. He revealed that the terrorists are trying to gain entrance through Abaji and neighbouring communities. The monarch made the revelation when he received the Deputy Inspector […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

