Boko Haram threat: Security on high alert in Abuja

ABUJA — Following threats by Boko Haram to attack Abuja, security agencies in the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, have declared their readiness to combat all forms of threat to lives and property by intensifying intelligence efforts, surveillance and raiding black spots within and around the city.

The decision was taken, weekend, at an emergency meeting of FCT Security Committee to review the current security situation in the nation’s capital.

The meeting, which was chaired by FCT Minister, Malam Muhammad Musa Bello, was attended by the FCT Permanent Secretary, Dr. Babatope Ajakaiye; FCT Police Commissioner; FCT Director of DSS; Nigerian Army (Guards Brigade & Garrison Command); Nigerian Air Force; Nigerian Navy; Customs; Immigration; NSCDC; Prisons, FRSC, NDLEA among others.

The security chiefs noted with concern the recent threat by the Boko Haram sect to attack the FCT but said the threat was not being taken lightly as everything would be done to prevent attack on any part of the territory.

FCTA reopens Nyanya motor park

Meanwhile, after reviewing measures taken to secure Nyanya motor park, which was a target of bomb attack in 2014, the meeting expressed satisfaction with the facilities put in place to secure the lives of commuters, who would be using the park and agreed that the park be immediately re-opened to the public.

The meeting observed that the closure of the Nyanya motor park had given rise to many illegal motor parks around the area, which not only posed a threat to security but was also causing gridlock on that highway.

The post Boko Haram threat: Security on high alert in Abuja appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

