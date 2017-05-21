Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Boko Haram: Troops kill 13 terrorists in Lake Chad, nab sect’s smugglers [PHOTOS]

Posted on May 21, 2017 in News | 0 comments

In the ongoing clearance operation around the fringes of Lake Chad, troops of 8 Task Force Division say they have continued to hit remaining Boko Haram hideouts and their logistics. A statement on Sunday by Colonel Timothy Antigha, Deputy Director, Public Relations, 8 Task Force Division, said in the last 72 hours, troops operating in […]

Boko Haram: Troops kill 13 terrorists in Lake Chad, nab sect’s smugglers [PHOTOS]

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.