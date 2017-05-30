Boko Haram: US, British Army here to support operations, not for combat – Gen. Irabor

The United States Army as well as their British counterparts operating in the northeast region of Nigeria were said to be around to support and give necessary advice to Nigerian soldiers fighting Boko Haram insurgency and not to participate in combat operations. The outgoing Theatre Commander, Operation Lafiya Dole, Major General Leo Irabor, who is […]

Boko Haram: US, British Army here to support operations, not for combat – Gen. Irabor

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

