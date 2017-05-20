Boko Haram:Troops kill 9 terrorists, rescue 998 persons

By Joseph Erunke

ABUJA-TROOPS of 3 Battalion, 22 Brigade Nigerian Army in collaboration with a team of members of Civilian Joint Task Force, JTF, yesterday,killed nine Boko Haram terrorists.

The combined military and civilian JTF also rescued a total of 998 persons from the grip of Boko Haram terrorists, in Ngala, Borno State.

The feat was achieved when the troops and the Civilian JTF embarked on a combined fighting patrol to the area.

The development followed a confirmed information about the presence of remnants of Boko Haram terrorists in some villages around Ngala.

The Director, Army Public Relations, Brigadier General Sani Usman, who disclosed this in a statement, said the patrol team had a fierce encounter with the terrorists at Ndufu which they decisively dealt with before proceeding to clear Muktu and Muzuri, as well as nearby communities within the area.

“Although some of terrorists fled to various direction on sighting the troops, the patrol team was able to neutralize nine terrorists, destroyed their Improvised Explosive Device (IED) making factory and rescued 998 persons, “the statement said.

It added:” Those rescued were 125 at Ndufu, 802 at Muktu and 71 persons at Muzuri. Interestingly, despite the heat of the battle, the troops also vaccinated all children under the age of 5 with Polio vaccinations.”

In addition, the troops recovered one AK-47 rifle with registration number 565231515, an AK-47 rifle magazine, two Boko Haram terrorists flags, four motorcycles, two solar panels, two already prepared IEDs, detonating cords and other explosive making components.

“It is gratifying to note that 3 Battalion has maintained its status as one of the best fighting unit in the theatre as they did not sustain any casualty or injury during the operation, “the statement further said.

