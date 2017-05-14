Bolu Akin-Olugbade causes a stir with Rolls Royce Phantom

Prince Bolu Akin-Olugbade, the Aare Ona Kakanfo of Owu Kingdom is obsessed with the brand and avoids using other brands. After buying his first Rolls Royce in 1984, Prince Bolu Akin-Olugbade has so fallen in love with this British symbol of fine taste that he has seven so far, including two latest models Phantom.

A man of means, Bolu Akin-Olugbade, is known for his style and taste.

The pleasant but principled man caused a stir recently when he stormed a top society party in one of his wonders on wheels.

Although other top personalities who had earlier arrived the party came in other astonishing autos, it was a different tale and reception when Akin-Olugbade arrived in one of his Rolls Royce Phantoms, as he left many agape.

More intriguing was the fact that the Aare Ona Kakanfo Akin-Olugbade’s Rolls Royce Phantom had the registration number Bolu 9, as many wondered if indeed he had nine of such magnificent cars.

Those who know the man very well will confirm that he indeed has 10 Rolls Royce as he plays with five in Nigeria and the remaining in his American home.

This post was syndicated from The Sun News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

