Bomb attack aftermath sparked tension with Tuchel – Dortmund CEO – Vanguard
|
Vanguard
|
Bomb attack aftermath sparked tension with Tuchel – Dortmund CEO
Vanguard
Borussia Dortmund's CEO admits his relationship with coach Thomas Tuchel is strained over the decision to play their Champions League quarter-final a day after a bomb attack on their team bus. The squad was left shaken and defender Marc Barta needed a …
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!