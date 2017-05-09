Bombshell! I Had Sex With Actress Mercy Aigba Several Times In South Africa, I Will Release The Pictures – Abuja Fashion Model Reveals
Abuja based fashion model and stylist accuses Mercy Aigba of cheating with him. Vows to release pictures if she doesn’t behave.
Source : instablog9ja
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
The post Bombshell! I Had Sex With Actress Mercy Aigba Several Times In South Africa, I Will Release The Pictures – Abuja Fashion Model Reveals appeared first on Ngyab.
This post was syndicated from Ngyab. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!