BOMBSHELL! “I Will Kill Any Useless Christian Called A Biafran In Kaduna” – Northern Man Vows (Photos)

Posted on May 29, 2017 in Politics | 0 comments

A Nigerian man, identified as Tonye Felix has shared screenshots of his shocking chat with a Kaduna-State-based-Muslim-man, Adams Yusuf whom he added as a friend on Facebook a few days ago.

Mr. Adams, in the chat, said he doesn’t want to have any Christian as a friend; saying he would ‘kill any Christian called a Biafran’ in the state.

See the screenshots of their conservation below;

