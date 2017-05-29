BOMBSHELL! “I Will Kill Any Useless Christian Called A Biafran In Kaduna” – Northern Man Vows (Photos)
A Nigerian man, identified as Tonye Felix has shared screenshots of his shocking chat with a Kaduna-State-based-Muslim-man, Adams Yusuf whom he added as a friend on Facebook a few days ago.
Mr. Adams, in the chat, said he doesn’t want to have any Christian as a friend; saying he would ‘kill any Christian called a Biafran’ in the state.
See the screenshots of their conservation below;
