BOMBSHELL! Obasanjo Is Under Spell – OBJ’s Wife Speaks Out, Reveals The Man Controlling Him

The controversy over the date for the wedding of Tope Adebutu, the daughter of Chief Kessington Adebutu and the son of Olujonwo Obasanjo, a son of former president Olusegun Obasanjo, appears not to be over yet as the groom’s mother, Mrs Taiwo Obasanjo has poured more fuel on the raging fire. With the date announced for the wedding just a week away, has given more reasons why she sought to shift the date.

Why did you take your son to court in order to stop his wedding?

I am not a mad woman and the young man we are talking about is my firstborn and my only son. I have two children, a male and a female. It has been my desire for him to get married and I get to see his children. My second child is married with children too, so it is my strongest desire to see him marry and have children. I will tell you the history of his birth. This boy is not an accidental birth, he is not a child I woke one day, and told my husband that I was pregnant. I went through some delay and there were prophecies that he would come and we should name him Abraham. I respect the prophecies of God too much and before the arrival of this girl that he is supposed to marry, we were warned that whenever the time came for him to marry, he should not marry with fanfare. We were told he should not have any elaborate celebration until after his 34th birthday.

Strangely enough, no wedding came up until he is about to clock 34 on the first of June and we were warned that any elaborate thing should be done after his 34th birthday. I am not saying that there should be no wedding. Before this girl came into the scene there was a prophecy that foretold that this girl would come to cause problem. We have been warned that he should just marry quietly and go home. You see he didn’t go and court this girl. My twin brother who has now turned to a Judas and a Goliath controlling both families introduced this girl to him. He is the one fueling the problems.

Initially, my son said he wasn’t interested in the girl because she is so fat and that he wanted a slim person. After a year, I didn’t hear anything again and I went to see this girl. To see how she looked and I saw her and told him that she would slim down. But he insisted that after having children, she would balloon the more, but I convinced him that my mother too is robust. I told the girl that I would go and pray about it; that maybe God would touch his heart and change his mind about it. He didn’t consent initially. Immediately he accepted, I introduced him to the father and not that he courted her. He didn’t court her at all. When the marriage issue came up I went to Tope’s mother, Rosemary Da Costa. Tope is the only child of the mother. I went to talk to her and explain to her the prophecy we received long before the daughter came on board. I told the mother and her daughter that we should defer the elaborate wedding till after June, but they refused.

Did you talk to your son about all these?

Yes I did and what is happening now is that Rosemary Da Costa and her daughter, Tope Adebutu, are both wicked. I am sure you are a mother too and if you are the one who went to look for a wife for your son and the mother and daughter now said that there is a certain prophecy, won’t you listen? Can the prophecy of God be thrown away? When I was given these prophecies it was to avoid calamities. I was warned not to do anything before his 34th birthday. He will be 34 on the first of June and the wedding is coming up on the 11th and 13th of May. If I was not interested in this wedding I would not have done all what I did. I even told Daddy Obasanjo that he should invite all the dignitaries to the wedding before the date was picked. I also took permission from Daddy OBJ that I wanted his first wife to be present at the wedding. I also told Mummy Remi Obasanjo that I also want her at the wedding and she told me to tell Daddy OBJ first and I took permission from him. I already told them we would be wearing the same aso ebi, jewelry and that everything would be the same. You see I went to the two mothers. If I was not interested would I have done that? I went to the General Overseer of my mother’s church, the Apostolic Faith and I told them all to come. At the introduction they all came.

In the Yoruba tradition, they normally pick the dates on the day of introduction. Didn’t they pick the day that same day?

They did not. After the introduction I was asking for the date and I didn’t know they were hiding it from me. It was after I pressured them that I heard that 11th and 13th had been chosen. So, I called and sent text to Daddy Adebutu that the date should be shifted. I also spoke to my twin brother who is now the Goliath of this family that they should shift the date. They were tossing me about. At the end of the day they didn’t change the date because they said there was nothing anybody could do about it. However, to be fair, Daddy Adebutu is a good man and he has no hand in all these manipulations.

But as the mother of the groom, are you saying they never consulted you?

I have never seen anything like this in my life. Even if they didn’t consult me but as the mother of the girl that has long been on the shelf with no husband and God used me as an individual to help you, should I not be informed. I spoke to her many times on this but she refused to listen. What is the desperation about?

Did the prophecy come when he was child?

No, it came about three years ago. They told me this wedding would come but I should be careful to avoid calamity in his life.

Did you tell the people who made the prophecy if you could pray and cancel it?

I did not go back because I didn’t go to solicit for this prophecy. This came at three different occasions and it came from people I don’t have normal communication or relationship with. They are not people that are close to me.

But have you taken steps to pray on your own about it since they are insisting on the date?

I have been praying about it and I am telling the truth that I didn’t make this up. I want to ask you because you can call me a liar and you can say many unprintable things about me but I want you to note that the Almighty God cannot be moved and nobody can make him a liar. Mind you, the Almighty God knows those who are behind the date and God who gave me this prophecy cannot die because he lives forever. You see, no one can make God a liar and the truth will unfold soon because to them I am a liar, to them I am a nobody, to them I don’t have money and to them they have the greatest power and connection in this Nigeria. They can do and undo but they have forgotten one fact that no human being is like God.

What about Obasanjo, how does he feel about this issue?

He is under a spell. Kenny Martins is the one controlling him and controlling the Adebutu family. The girl is an only child and she doesn’t have any other child but to her the marriage is more important than the future of these children. Rosemary Dacosta and her daughter have openly displayed utter contempt for the warnings of Jehovah for the life of my son Olujonwo. And Kenny Martins supports all these too. This is sheer open display of wicked arrogance and they have laid a powerful siege on the life of my son, Olujonwo. It is very strange to me because the marriage ceremony is only for two days and their future is there forever. You see it is not a wedding they are having because of the intensity of their preparation. The way they have been cooperating with my son since I said I was edging out because I wouldn’t be a part of any wedding that comes up in May; they were very happy. This girl now is the one picking aso ebi for the Obasanjo family; she is the one dictating to everybody. They want me to be a spectator.

What was the relationship with your son before the wedding issue came up?

It was okay before the wedding. In fact, the young man is a man any mother, father or person would want to have as a child. He is a good man. He is caring. He is respectful, he is not confrontational and he is not abusive.

What is your relationship like with him now?

The relationship is just there because he has allowed himself to be turned to Ileya ram. You know Ileya ram is always pulled anyhow. You see everybody is cooperating with him to disobey God so that they can implement their own agenda.

What is their agenda?

This is a classic, clever design to have a super feast with Satan. This is a feast of hell where souls will be harvested. This is not ordinary. It is a demonic affair.

Kenny Martins is your twin brother but why is he with them and not you?

That is it. I went to him several times to plead with him but he would not listen. You know the problem he had on the police equipment thing sometime ago? I had prophecies too and I went to tell him but he told me to shut up. Now when this happened I reminded him about it but he didn’t listen to me. So this is not a wedding ceremony it is the perfect agenda designed by the powers and principalities of hell. They are masquerading as human beings and they will be using my son’swedding as a platform to send people to their early graves. If not why are they so desperate about that date?

On your family side are you the only one agitating for a change in the wedding date?

Yes I am. Because I am the mother of the one who was given the prophecy and I was the one who was given the child. Like I told you, he didn’t just come like that, I had him through a prophecy. Everybody now is after Baba Ijebu’s money and so the issue of God means nothing to them. All they see is the money and they are all after a big, flamboyant wedding to show off.

Have they come to try and convince you?

No, they have not. They have even decided to cook up something so that I will be arrested on the 10th and I will be released on the 14th of May.

Are you attending the wedding?

Yes but, not as a guest.

Are you planning to disrupt the wedding?

I am not going into the ceremony. I am going to place people on the sidewalk. I am going to have a demonstration and we will not be obstructing any traffic or destroying anything. I call them the Jehosphat demonstrators. You know they are more than me; I will be on the road to sing and dance to praise the Almighty God. We are going to have drummers, we are going to have people there with me and we will be carrying placards.

Don’t you think that will embarrass your son and hurt him?

Well, if that is what he wants because I have told him what to do. My son is not more than God.

As a mother what spiritual steps have you taken since you said this is spiritual.

I am praying so that the Almighty God can rescue him and save him. You know he is a Daniel in lion’s den. You just wait and see.

Culled From Sunnewsonline

The post BOMBSHELL! Obasanjo Is Under Spell – OBJ’s Wife Speaks Out, Reveals The Man Controlling Him appeared first on Ngyab.

This post was syndicated from Ngyab. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

