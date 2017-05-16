Bonucci To Juventus: Rediscover Your Ruthlessness And Become Legends

Leonardo Bonucci believes Juventus must be ruthless to claim the first treble in the club’s history.

A 1-1 draw against Torino and a 3-1 loss to Roma delayed their Serie A trophy win, which could come on Sunday against Crotone. However, they have to play Lazio on Wednesday in the Coppa Italia final before that.

Juventus will also play Real Madrid in the UCL final come June 3, and Bonucci wants his side to claim all three trophies and cement their legendary status in the club.

“We’re all experienced guys, men that know they have to find the ruthless streak needed to make this season become legendary,” the centre-back told La Gazzetta dello Sport.

“We must recover the enjoyment in our hard work and get back to scoring goals. Now we must recreate the positive intensity.

“Everyone has to find the ruthlessness within themselves. It must be a wake-up call. It’s useful to have a difficult game against a Lazio side that are doing well.

“It will need the best Juve if we are to meet the first of our three objectives.”

