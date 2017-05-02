Born Again! Majek Fashek Worships At House On The Rock, Poses With Pst Paul
Reggae star, Majek Fashek, who is recovering from drug addiction is pictured with Senior Pastor and founder of House On The Rock, Pastor Paul Adefarasi. He is looking much better now. Source: Instagram
