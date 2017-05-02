Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Borno, Adamawa delay payment of salaries, pensions

Posted on May 2, 2017 in News | 0 comments

There was a mild drama during the Workers’ Day celebration yesterday in Yola, when about 2,000 teachers ambushed Governor Muhammadu Jibirilla Bindow, demanding the payment of five months salaries arrears.

The Biometric Workers Verification Exercise (BWVE) embarked upon by the Borno State government delayed the payment of salaries, gratuities and pensions of serving and retired employees in the state civil service.

Chairman of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) in the state, Titus Abana disclosed this yesterday while marking this year’s Workers’ Day in Maiduguri.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

He said pensioners who had worked for the state cannot pay their rents, medical bills and children’s school fees. “The state civil servants equally could not get their salaries as and when due, although some of them have been captured and started receiving salaries but somehow, the salary payment stopped along the way,” Abana said.

He said despite having been capture and verified the workers could not collect their salaries since June, 2016. He however, said there are workers who are yet to be invited by the Bio-metric Verification Committee (BVC) for capturing, adding that all illegal deductions should be paid back.

Meanwhile, there was a mild drama during the Workers’ Day celebration yesterday in Yola, when about 2,000 teachers ambushed Governor Muhammadu Jibirilla Bindow, demanding the payment of five months salaries arrears.

Security agents made attempts to stop the workers who displayed various placards bearing their demands. Chairman of NLC in the state, Dauda Maina urged the governor to pay the backlog of salary arrears to enable the workers serve the state better.

“The primary school teachers are not happy with the deductions and delay in clearance of their outstanding salaries and over five years leave and transport allowances. Corruption and low productivity cannot be expunged from the civil service if the workers and their families go hungry,” he said.

Bindow, in an interview with journalists, however, said he inherited the challenge of salaries from the past government.

This post was syndicated from The Guardian Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.