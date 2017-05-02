Borno, Adamawa delay payment of salaries, pensions

The Biometric Workers Verification Exercise (BWVE) embarked upon by the Borno State government delayed the payment of salaries, gratuities and pensions of serving and retired employees in the state civil service.

Chairman of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) in the state, Titus Abana disclosed this yesterday while marking this year’s Workers’ Day in Maiduguri.

He said pensioners who had worked for the state cannot pay their rents, medical bills and children’s school fees. “The state civil servants equally could not get their salaries as and when due, although some of them have been captured and started receiving salaries but somehow, the salary payment stopped along the way,” Abana said.

He said despite having been capture and verified the workers could not collect their salaries since June, 2016. He however, said there are workers who are yet to be invited by the Bio-metric Verification Committee (BVC) for capturing, adding that all illegal deductions should be paid back.

Meanwhile, there was a mild drama during the Workers’ Day celebration yesterday in Yola, when about 2,000 teachers ambushed Governor Muhammadu Jibirilla Bindow, demanding the payment of five months salaries arrears.

Security agents made attempts to stop the workers who displayed various placards bearing their demands. Chairman of NLC in the state, Dauda Maina urged the governor to pay the backlog of salary arrears to enable the workers serve the state better.

“The primary school teachers are not happy with the deductions and delay in clearance of their outstanding salaries and over five years leave and transport allowances. Corruption and low productivity cannot be expunged from the civil service if the workers and their families go hungry,” he said.

Bindow, in an interview with journalists, however, said he inherited the challenge of salaries from the past government.

