Borno elders commend Buhari on 82 Chibok girls release

The Borno Elders Forum, on Sunday described reports of the release of 82 Chibok school girls from the Boko Haram insurgents as a good omen.

Dr Mali Gubio, the Secretary of the forum said this in Maiduguri that credit must go to President Muhammad Buhari.

“We are extremely happy to hear the news on the release of the girls; we are grateful to God for showing us this day.

“We believe that Buhari deserve great commendation on this.

“The President has done so much and he is doing well in piloting the affairs of the nation.

“We pray to Almighty Allah to grant him good health, so that he can continue the good work he is doing.

“For the girls we are very happy, we hope they are not traumatised in anyway.

“We believe that it is time the abductors release all the people in their custody; I think they have no reason to keep holding them for no just cause.

“These are helpless vulnerable people who are supposed to be in their villages and hamlets waiting for the rainy season to return to farm.

“It has taken so long, I think that they should have a change of heart to make sure that they end the insurgency.

“There is no reason for us to continue to destroy ourselves, what they are doing is an act of self destruction, destroying themselves and the society at large,” Gubio, a former Head of Service said.

He said that the insurgents had succeeded in showing their grievances to the world and “it is now time for the insurgency to end even without the military force.

“The insurgents have expressed their grouses or whatever problem they have with the society,” he said.

The post Borno elders commend Buhari on 82 Chibok girls release appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

