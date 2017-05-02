Borno IDPs’ living condition has improved – NEMA

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) says the living conditions of Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) in Borno has significantly improved. The North-East Coordinator of the agency, Malam Muhammad Kanar, stated this while speaking with the Nigeria pilot in Maiduguri. Kanar said this followed collaborative efforts by stakeholders. He said unlike before, the IDPs were now […]

The post Borno IDPs’ living condition has improved – NEMA appeared first on Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper.

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

