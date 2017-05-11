Borno lawmaker calls for establishment of North East Development Commission

A lawmaker representing Borno State at the federal House of Representatives, Hon. Muktar Betara Aliyu has called on the federal government to urgently establish the North East Development Commission (NEDC). The commission, according to the lawmaker, remained the only solution to restoring lasting peace and sanity to the crisis-ridden region. Aliyu, who doubles as the […]

