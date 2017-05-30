Thomas Tuchel has the last word after finally leaving Borussia Dortmund in-fighting behind – Mirror.co.uk
|
Mirror.co.uk
|
Thomas Tuchel has the last word after finally leaving Borussia Dortmund in-fighting behind
Mirror.co.uk
In the end Thomas Tuchel left Borussia Dortmund offering thanks and having the final say. "I am thankful for two beautiful, eventful and exciting years. It's a shame that it doesn't continue. Thanks to the fans, the team, the staff, and everyone who …
