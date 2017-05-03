Bovi Man on Fire: Why I didn’t organize the comedy show for two years

By Rotimi Agbana

AFTER two years break, popular actor cum stand-up comedian, Bovi, is back with the third edition of his comedy show, “Bovi Man on Fire.” The comedy show which is presented by Flytime Promotions and Kountry Kulture is scheduled to hold on Friday, May 5, at the Convention Centre of Eko Hotel and Suites, Victoria Island, Lagos.

Sponsored by Diamond Bank and Ciroc, the show promises to be uniquely different from the first two editions as Bovi is geared up to dazzle his fans and fun lovers with new, hilarious and interesting jokes never heard in the history of Nigerian comedy.

Briefing the press about the upcoming event, yesterday, in Lagos, Bovi explained why the comedy show did not hold for two years in a row. He said,“As comedians we’re growing and we needed to take our brand elsewhere. So in 2015 I went on a tour of other countries, with the aim of taking my brand to people in other countries who love it.

“In 2016, I was actually ready for the show, I was fully prepared but it didn’t hold because it wasn’t a good year at all for business, and you all know what I mean”, he explained. He went further to boast of being fully geared up to thrill the audience at this year’s edition with new hilarious content never heard from him before.

“You just have to wait till that day to see and hear the new things I’m bringing on board this time. But I can assure you that I’m ready to thrill you with brand new jokes that you have never heard before. Trust me, no matter where you sit in the hall, you are going to go home satisfied”, he boasted.

The post Bovi Man on Fire: Why I didn’t organize the comedy show for two years appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

