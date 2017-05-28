Boy abducted on Children’s day in Ondo State, needs help reuniting with his parents

A little boy who was abducted during the Children’s day celebration and found wandering in Ondo state by 8:05 p.m at Ogbese Akure North Local Government area of the State, needs help reuniting with his parents. The boy who gave his name as Chinedu, told those who rescued him that he’s from Abakiliki, Ebonyi State. […]

The post Boy abducted on Children’s day in Ondo State, needs help reuniting with his parents appeared first on Nigerian: Breaking News In Nigeria | Laila's Blog.

This post was syndicated from Nigerian: Breaking News In Nigeria | Laila's Blog. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

