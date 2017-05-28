Pages Navigation Menu

Boy abducted on Children’s day in Ondo State, needs help reuniting with his parents

A little boy who was abducted during the Children’s day celebration and found wandering in Ondo state by 8:05 p.m at Ogbese Akure North Local Government area of the State, needs help reuniting with his parents. The boy who gave his name as Chinedu, told those who rescued him that he’s from Abakiliki, Ebonyi State. […]

