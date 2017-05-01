Boy assaulted with hot iron by Aunt in Kano State (photos)
“Another child abuse in kano today!
Rukayya or Mama Arafa brought her nephew from a village in Osun state , no school no enjoyment and no rest of mind for Fawaz, a 10 years old boy. This is another recent act of her inhumanity, Mama Arafa pressed a hot iron on Fawaz’s chest over an allegation of thefy.
She lives in Naibawa, kano. Can someone arrange for her arrest but no violence. The boy would sometimes sleep outside which puts him at risk of all forms of abuse particularly sexual abuse.”
