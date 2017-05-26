Pages Navigation Menu

Boy Macheted By His StepFather For Buying Him Bread Instead Of Cigarette In Calabar

Posted on May 26, 2017 in Crime | 0 comments

A 6-year-old boy identified as Emmanuel was allegedly macheted yesterday by his stepfather for buying him bread instead of cigarette he sent him to buy in Calabar, Cross River state.

The little boy, who now has a deep cut on his right hand, was rescued by a child rights organization, Basic Rights Counsel, CalabarHotspot reports.

See the photo below.

