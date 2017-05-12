Boyfriend kills his lover by pouring paint down her throat, battered her with iron, and burned her alive

A man has been sentenced to life in prison for torturing and killing his partner of 18-months. Anthony Porter, 33, killed Andraya Lyons, 38, after a quarrel at her work Christmas party. When the party was over, he followed her home, and there he tortured her and burned her alive. Friends at her work Christmas …

The post Boyfriend kills his lover by pouring paint down her throat, battered her with iron, and burned her alive appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

