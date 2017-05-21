BPE partners NPA to develop maritime sector

Director-general of Bureau of Public Enterprises (BPE), Mr. Alex A. Okoh, has pledged the Bureau’s collaboration with the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) for a sustained development of the maritime industry.

Receiving the Managing Director of NPA, Ms. Hadiza Bala Usman, who paid him a courtesy visit in his office last Thursday, the BPE boss said this has become necessary to enhance efficiency and service delivery at Nigerian ports.

The Chief Executives reviewed the maritime industry and agreed on the framework for evaluation of the ports concession agreements. They also discussed the infrastructural challenges at the ports and the ways to address them.

Okoh stated that the Bureau would constantly liaise with the NPA to ensure that the concessionaires keep to the terms of the covenants they signed with the government, as well as ensure that the agreements that are due for review are done expeditiously.

Both expressed optimism that the Reform Bills, especially the Ports and Harbour Bill and National Transport Commission Bill, which are currently receiving attention at the National Assembly, would optimise operations at the ports. The two bills, when enacted, would strengthen the technical and economic regulatory framework in the maritime industry.

In her remarks, NPA MD, Ms. Hadiza Bala Usman explained that synergy between both agencies would ensure an all-encompassing review process of the ports concession agreements.

While stressing the strategic position of the maritime sector in the nation’s economy and the enormous prospects it presents for economic growth, the NPA boss maintained that inter-agency collaboration was one sure way to harness the potentials.

Last month, the House of Representatives passed the National Transport Commission Bill. In the words of the Bill, its main objective is “to provide efficient economic regulatory framework for the transport sector, mechanism for monitoring compliance of government agencies, transport service providers and users in the regulated transport industry with relevant legislation and to advise government on matters relating to economic regulation of the regulated transport industry.”

This post was syndicated from The Guardian Nigeria Newspaper | Nigeria News and World News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

