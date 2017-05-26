Pages Navigation Menu

Brad Pitt to Shah Rukh Khan: I wouldn’t make it in Bollywood

Brad Pitt told Indian actor Shah Rukh Khan that he doesn’t have the moves to star in Bollywood films as he promoted his new movie “War Machine” in Mumbai on Wednesday. “I wouldn’t make it Bollywood because I can’t dance or sing,” said the American actor during an event with Khan in front of journalists in India’s financial …

