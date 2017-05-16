Bragi’s fully wireless headphones just got better with the custom-fitted Dash Pro
The true wireless in-ear headphone pioneers at Bragi announced today the new Dash Pro fully wireless earbuds, which boast improved battery life, new features, and a special custom-molded version.
