Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Brazil move to rekindle fading relations with southern Africa – Southern Times Africa

Posted on May 15, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


Southern Times Africa

Brazil move to rekindle fading relations with southern Africa
Southern Times Africa
Windhoek – Brazil's minister of external relations Aloysio Nunes was in southern Africa this week to salvage what's left of Brazilian trade with the region Africa and Africa at large. Statistics reveal that Brazil's trade with southern African
SA, Brazil elevate trade relationsIndependent Online

all 4 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.