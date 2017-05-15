Brazil move to rekindle fading relations with southern Africa – Southern Times Africa
|
Southern Times Africa
|
Brazil move to rekindle fading relations with southern Africa
Southern Times Africa
Windhoek – Brazil's minister of external relations Aloysio Nunes was in southern Africa this week to salvage what's left of Brazilian trade with the region Africa and Africa at large. Statistics reveal that Brazil's trade with southern African …
SA, Brazil elevate trade relations
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!