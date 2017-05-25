Brazil police killing of 10 Amazon region land activists under probe – Daily Mail
CHANNELS TELEVISION
Brazil police killing of 10 Amazon region land activists under probe
Daily Mail
SAO PAULO, May 25 (Reuters) – Brazilian authorities said on Thursday they were investigating a police raid that ended with 10 land activists killed in the Amazon region, the deadliest such conflict in over two decades. Nine men and one woman were …
10 Killed In Northern Brazil Land Rights Conflict
10 die in police operation at Brazil farm
