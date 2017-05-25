Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Brazil police killing of 10 Amazon region land activists under probe – Daily Mail

Posted on May 25, 2017 in World | 0 comments


CHANNELS TELEVISION

Brazil police killing of 10 Amazon region land activists under probe
Daily Mail
SAO PAULO, May 25 (Reuters) – Brazilian authorities said on Thursday they were investigating a police raid that ended with 10 land activists killed in the Amazon region, the deadliest such conflict in over two decades. Nine men and one woman were
10 Killed In Northern Brazil Land Rights ConflictCHANNELS TELEVISION
10 die in police operation at Brazil farmArab News

all 3 news articles »

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.