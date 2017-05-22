Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Brazil Selloff Resumes as Temer’s Corruption Defense Falls Flat – Bloomberg

Posted on May 22, 2017 in World | 0 comments


Bloomberg

Brazil Selloff Resumes as Temer's Corruption Defense Falls Flat
Bloomberg
Brazilian assets resumed a selloff Monday as investors fled what had been one of the most popular trades in emerging markets. The real and local stocks were among the world's worst performers as President Michel Temer's support deteriorated further

and more »

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.