Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Brazil stay top of FIFA rankings

Posted on May 4, 2017 in Football | 0 comments

Brazil's midfielder Marcelo (L) celebrates with teammates after scoring against Paraguay during their 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifier football match in Sao Paulo, Brazil on March 28, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / NELSON ALMEIDA

Brazil remain top of the latest FIFA world rankings published on Thursday which remain largely unchanged.

The South Americans – five-time World Cup winners — had surged to the top spot for the first time in seven years last month at the expense of great rivals Argentina.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

World champions Germany are third followed by Chile and Colombia in a South American-dominated top five.

Fifa standings:

1. Brazil

2. Argentina

3. Germany

4. Chile

5. Colombia

6. France

7. Belgium

8. Portugal

9. Switzerland

10. Spain

This post was syndicated from The Guardian Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.