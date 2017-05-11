Brazil’s Lula appears in court in corruption case – Aljazeera.com
|
Aljazeera.com
|
Brazil's Lula appears in court in corruption case
Aljazeera.com
Ex-president is accused of receiving beach apartment as bribe in a wider corruption scheme upending Brazil's politics. 11 May 2017 02:20 GMT. Listen to this page using ReadSpeaker. All Social. Supporters greeted Lula as he arrived to the court in the …
Brazil's ex-President Lula questioned over corruption
Brazil's ex-leader Silva defiant in testimony to Judge Moro
Brazil's ex-president Lula decries persecution as he faces corruption charges in court
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!