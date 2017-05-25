Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Brazil’s Temer deploys army as protesters battle police – Vanguard

Posted on May 25, 2017 in World | 0 comments


New York Times

Brazil's Temer deploys army as protesters battle police
Vanguard
Brazilian President Michel Temer on Thursday deployed the army as protesters battle police, demanding his resignation and setting fire to a ministry building. Police unleashed volleys of tear gas, stun grenades and rubber bullets to halt tens of
Brazil's President Deploys Federal Troops to Quell ProtestsNew York Times
Brazil mobilises troops to quell violent anti-Temer protestsFinancial Times
Embattled Brazilian president orders troops to restore orderPlainview Daily Herald
The Japan News –Business Day (registration) –The Rio Times –The Atlantic
all 19 news articles »

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.