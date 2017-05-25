Brazil’s Temer deploys army as protesters battle police – Vanguard
|
New York Times
|
Brazil's Temer deploys army as protesters battle police
Vanguard
Brazilian President Michel Temer on Thursday deployed the army as protesters battle police, demanding his resignation and setting fire to a ministry building. Police unleashed volleys of tear gas, stun grenades and rubber bullets to halt tens of …
Brazil's President Deploys Federal Troops to Quell Protests
Brazil mobilises troops to quell violent anti-Temer protests
Embattled Brazilian president orders troops to restore order
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!