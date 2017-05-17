Breaking: 2 whistle-blowers docked over false information

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, on Tuesday arraigned the duo of Buhari Fannami and Ba-Kura Abdullahi on two separate one-count charge before Justice M. T Salihu of the Federal High Court Maiduguri, for allegedly giving false information to the agency under the whistleblowing policy. Fannamit had misled the EFCC with the information about illegally acquired monies purportedly buried at the residence of one Ba’a Lawan but the information turned out to be false after the execution of a search warrant.

