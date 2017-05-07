BREAKING: 82 freed Chibok girls arrive Abuja
82 Chibok girls released by the Boko Haram sect on Saturday have arrived the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja. Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, disclosed this on his Twitter handle, @FemAdesina. He said the girls were received at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja on Sunday by the Chief of […]
BREAKING: 82 freed Chibok girls arrive Abuja
This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!