Breaking: 82 freed Chibok girls arrived Presidential Villa

By Levinus Nwabughiogu

ABUJA-The 82 freed Chibok girls have arrived Presidential Villa, Abuja to meet with President Muhammadu Buhari.

Conveyed in two Marcopolo Buses marked Nigerian Army, they arrived at exactly 7:05.

They were accompanied with the Minister of Women Affairs, Hajiya Al-hassan.

At the moment, they are being driven inside the official residence of the president where he is expected to meet with them.

Details later

The post Breaking: 82 freed Chibok girls arrived Presidential Villa appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

