BREAKING: All former Enugu governors, deputies to receive pension for life – NAIJ.COM
|
NAIJ.COM
|
BREAKING: All former Enugu governors, deputies to receive pension for life
NAIJ.COM
All former Enugu governors and their deputies will receive pension for life according to a new bill passed by the state House of Assembly on Tuesday, May 9. The Punch reports that it followed the “amendment of the 'gubernatorial pensions bill, 2015 and …
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!