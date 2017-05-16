Pages Navigation Menu

Ambode bans VIOs permanently – Vanguard

Posted on May 16, 2017


Ambode bans VIOs permanently
Lagos—Governor Akinwunmi Ambode yesterday, put the uncertainty surrounding the absence of Vehicle Inspection Officers, VIOs, on Lagos roads to rest, once and for all, stating categorically that he has asked them to stay off the roads permanently.
