Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Breaking: Anenih’s son Eugene slumps, dies at Lagos club – Vanguard

Posted on May 14, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


Vanguard

Breaking: Anenih's son Eugene slumps, dies at Lagos club
Vanguard
Eugene Anenih, son of the Peoples' Democratic Party ( PDP) chieftain, Chief Tony Anenih, has, reportedly slumped and died at a Lagos club on Saturday. Reports had it that he was playing table tennis game when he suddenly slumped and died.

and more »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.