Drama as LAUTECH students prevent UTME candidates from entering school premises – Daily Post Nigeria

A mild drama played out on Monday morning at the Ladoke Akintola University of Technology, LAUTECH, Ogbomoso, Oyo State, as students of the institution prevented candidates who were posted to the school to write the 2017 UTME from gaining entrance …
