BREAKING: Another PDP Rep, Kamale, defects to APC

Another member of the Peoples Democratic Party, Mr. Adamu Kamale, has defected to the All Progressives Congress on the floor of the House of Representatives. Kamale, who is from Adamawa State, defected on Tuesday morning. Until his defection, Kamale was the only PDP member of the House from Adamawa State.Only last week, Mr. Edward Pwajok, […]

