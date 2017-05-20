Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

BREAKING: Another suicide bomber hit University of Maiduguri [PHOTOS]

Posted on May 20, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Another suspected Boko Haram suicide bomber on Saturday attacked the University of Maiduguri (UNIMAID). The incident occurred at around 10:30am. The male attacker who hid in the bush around UNIMAID community surrounding, had tried to gain access into the campus vicinity. A statement made available to DAILY POST by Abdulkadir Ibrahim, the Information Officer, National […]

BREAKING: Another suicide bomber hit University of Maiduguri [PHOTOS]

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.