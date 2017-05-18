BREAKING: Audioslave And Soundgarden Singer Chris Cornell Is Dead

Music has lost another goodie, folks.

Chris Cornell, the front man for Audioslave And Soundgarden, has passed away at the age of 52.

Below from the Independent:

The death was called “sudden and unexpected” in the statement. A cause of death is currently unknown. Cornell’s family have asked for privacy while they work with a medical examiner to determine the cause. Cornell was best known for fronting the two iconic bands and singing ‘You Know My Name’, the theme song for James Bond film Casino Royale. He was scheduled to play the US festival Rock the Range in Columbus tonight. He was reportedly performing with Soundgarden gig last night at Detroit ‘s Fox Theatre, part of the band’s North American headline tour… Soundgarden were famously the first grunge band to sign to a major label (A&M in 1988), paving the way for the likes of Nirvana, Pearl Jam and Alice in Chains to break out.

If you’re somehow still scratching your head then this should do the trick:

And this:

RIP.

[source:independent]

