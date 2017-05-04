Breaking: Barca’s Neymar to stand trial for fraud
A Spanish court on Thursday ordered Barcelona’s Brazilian star Neymar and his parents to stand trial over alleged fraud and corruption in the player’s transfer from Santos in 2013.
The National Court also ordered Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu and his predecessor Sandro Rosell, as well as the two clubs, Barcelona and Santos, to be sent to trial over the affair.
The post Breaking: Barca’s Neymar to stand trial for fraud appeared first on Vanguard News.
This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!