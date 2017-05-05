Pages Navigation Menu

BREAKING: Buhari Attends Juma’at Prayers Inside Aso Villa (VIDEO)

President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday attended the Juma’at prayers at the Mosque inside the presidential villa in Abuja.

It is understood that the president arrived the Mosque at 1:28 p.m., escorted by a retinue of aides.

Clad in all white attire, Buhari was said to have walked briskly from his official residence to the mosque and back, covering about 600 metres.

The president, who has been ill, had not been seen in public for weeks, fuelling speculations about his health.

Mr. Buhari also missed cabinet meetings for three consecutive weeks, but his wife, Aisha, said his health was not as bad as “perceived”.

On Wednesday, the Minister of Information and Culture, Mr. Lai Mohammed, said the president will continue to rest until he has fully recovered and fit to work based on his doctor’s advice.

This he said, while reacting to inquiries by State House correspondents, who sought to know if the president’s health had deteriorated to the extent that he was being fed.

