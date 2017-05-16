Pages Navigation Menu

BREAKING: Buhari: Buratai warns Army officers against secret meetings with politicians

Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Nigerian Army, Lieutenant General T.Y. Buratai, says he has received information that some individuals have been approaching some officers and soldiers for undisclosed political reasons. Brigadier General Sani Kukasheka Usman, Director Army Public Relations, in a statement Tuesday night, said on the basis of the information, Buratai “has warned such […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

