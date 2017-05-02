BREAKING: Buhari finally resumes, meets Malami, Baru

‎President Muhammadu Buhari has resumed at his office in the presidential villa, Abuja. The Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed had explained that Buhari needed time to rest and would “now operate from home.” However, Buhari, who had not appeared at any public function for a while now resumed at his office on Tuesday. […]

BREAKING: Buhari finally resumes, meets Malami, Baru

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

