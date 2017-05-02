Pages Navigation Menu

BREAKING: Buhari finally resumes, meets Malami, Baru

Posted on May 2, 2017 in News | 0 comments

‎President Muhammadu Buhari has resumed at his office in the presidential villa, Abuja. The Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed had explained that Buhari needed time to rest and would “now operate from home.” However, Buhari, who had not appeared at any public function for a while now resumed at his office on Tuesday. […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

